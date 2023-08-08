There are only a few weeks left before college basketball season resumes en route to March Madness. Recruitment is still ongoing for most schools as blue-blood universities get the most attention from prospects. Jon Scheyer's Duke basketball program is doing just that as they aim to get Jared McCain or Cooper Flagg a running mate by 2024 and 2025. Flory Bidunga still has not made a decision but has been showing hints of landing with the Blue Devils among other NCAA Division I teams.

The five-star center out of the Indiana Elite is set to make his commitment decision in the coming days. Flory Bidunga has narrowed his options to four schools, per Joe Tipton of On 3 Sports.

Duke basketball and Jon Scheyer seem to be the ideal spot for the big man. The system allows him to shine as a screen setter, elite rebounder, and play defense. All of those skill sets have yet to be filled in the Blue Devils' needs.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Moreover, the exposure he will get from NBA scouts will be out of the roof. This is because he will get paired up with Jared McCain in pick-and-roll situations and dribble-handoff sets. That all happens if McCain decides to stay another year and wait for Bidunga. If not, he will still surely thrive with Cooper Flagg.

There are still other teams in the running to land the five-star big man. He unveiled his four-team shortlist headlined by Duke. Although, the Auburn Tigers, and Michigan Wolverines. The bigger opponent that they have on this list? It's the Kansas Jayhawks.

Will Duke pull off its magic and land the star out of Kokomo?