The Duke basketball program and Jon Scheyer are reportedly having 2025 power forward prospect Cooper Flagg on campus for an unofficial visit on Tuesday, according to Blue Devils on Twitter.

Cooper Flagg's unofficial visit with the Duke basketball program is the first he will be taking. He is a huge target as a member of the 2025 recruiting class for the Blue Devils. He had a great performance at Peach Jam over the summer, which made his stock go even higher.

Flagg is currently the No. 2 prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. There has been a lot of speculation regarding him potentially reclassifying to the 2024 class and playing college basketball a year earlier. That decision could depend on his eligibility to go to the NBA Draft after the 2024-2025 season.

As far as who is favored to land Flagg, it is Duke. It does not come as a surprise that a prospect as highly touted as Flagg is favored to go to Duke. However, many believe that Dan Hurley and UConn basketball program has a chance to land him as well.

Dan Hurley has a lot of momentum, winning a national championship in 2023 and landing two recruits for the 2024 class in recent weeks. It makes sense for Flagg to consider the UConn basketball program at this point in time.

However, Jon Scheyer and Duke are still the favorites to land Flagg. It will be intriguing to see whether he reclassifies and how many visits he takes and where he goes before ultimately making a decision.