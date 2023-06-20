The blue-blood rivalry between Duke basketball and Kentucky basketball does not start on the court. The two schools still have beef when recruitment season comes. There is no better example than their debacle for five-star recruit Flory Bidunga.

John Calipari and Kentucky basketball were supposed to host Fl0ry Bidunga for a visit. It would have happened successfully if the Wildcat staff coordinated at all with the prospect. The big man out of Indiana and Congo now has that time to spare. He plans to take the time for a visit to Duke basketball.

The 6-foot-9 big man in the 2024 recruiting class has dropped Kentucky basketball and looks to play for Jon Scheyer, per IndyStar Sports.

“I’m interested. It’s obviously one of the top schools. This will be my first time at Duke so I’m looking forward to it. The coaching style is really important and meeting the coaches, of course. All of that stuff together” said Flory Bidunga.

If he does go to Duke, the team will have to wait for him. Flory Bidunga has no plans on reclassifying to the 2024 class as he said in a statement.

“I’ll be one more year in Kokomo so if you all can come to watch again, that would be fine,” he said while laughing.

Flory Bidunga is an elite prospect that Duke basketball can use. He totaled 20.2 points per game. The big man also crashes the boards at such an elite level. He racked up 13.8 rebounds per game. The Kokomo high school star still has a lot to polish up and Duke basketball may be where that happens.