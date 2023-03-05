The Duke Blue Devils doubled down on their mastery of fierce ACC rivals North Carolina Tar Heels, as they scored a 62-57 win in Chapel Hill Saturday night. That’s a fine way to end the regular season for Duke basketball, as that victory can also be taken as a sign of good luck for the program come March Madness.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Duke completes the regular season series sweep of North Carolina, holding the Tar Heels under 60 points in both regular-season meetings for just the 2nd time over the last 50 seasons. The Blue Devils also did this in 2009-10 en route to a national title with Jon Scheyer.”

Kyle Filipowski paced Duke basketball against the Tar Heels with 22 points and 13 rebounds, while the Blue Devils’ defense also clicked, holding North Carolina down to only 30.4 percent shooting from the floor.

With its win, Duke basketball also hurt the Tar Heels’ chances for a higher seed in the NCAA tournament — and that’s assuming that North Carolina gets the nod on Selection Sunday or wins the NCAA tournament. Prior to the second meeting with Duke basketball, the Tar Heels had stitched together three consecutive victories.

As for the Blue Devils, who beat North Carolina in Durham as well back in February, they will head into the ACC tournament riding a six-game win streak and a 3-7 record in Quadrant 1 games.

In their next game, the Blue Devils will play the winner in the first round of the conference tournament between the Boston College Eagles and the Louisville Cardinals.