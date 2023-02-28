ESPN Primetime will feature a closely-contested college basketball game in the Atlantic Coastal Conference. The NC State Wolfpack (22-8) will visit Cameron Indoor Stadium to take on the Duke Blue Devils (21-8). Both teams are neck-and-neck in the ACC standings. Check out our college basketball odds series for our NC State-Duke prediction and pick.

The NC State Wolfpack have been hot all year in stringing together wins and have faired very well through a tough ACC schedule. They have two wins over ranked opponents; one against No. 16 Miami and one against this same Duke team earlier this year. In their first meeting with the Blue Devills, the Wolfpack were able to force 21 turnovers and win the game by 24 points. They’ll have their heads high as the try to waltz into Cameron Indoor and steal another win.

The Duke Blue Devils will be making the tournament once again in the history of their storied program, but have not enjoyed the regular season success they’ve seen in years past. They stumbled by losing back-to-back games against No. 21 Miami and No. 6 Virginia, but since have gone on to win their last four consecutive games. They’ll be hungry to finish their ACC schedule off strong, starting with a win against NC State.

Here are the NC State-Duke college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: NC State-Duke Odds

NC State: +6.5 (-110)

Duke: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How To Watch NC State vs. Duke

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN App, fuboTV

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why NC State Could Cover The Spread

The Wolfpack handed the Blue Devils a terrible loss the last time these two teams met and they will be looking to replicate that result here tonight. In that game, NC State was able to hang tough with Duke in the rebounding department and be the more physical team throughout. They shot only slightly better from the field than Duke, but were able to force a whopping 21 Blue Devil turnovers and convert them into buckets on the other end. Their hallmark has been there active defense, stealing the ball at a high rate and running in transition.

If NC State can play defense half as well as they did the first time out, this game will remain close. The biggest challenge, however, will be overcoming the rocking Duke crowd in Cameron Indoor. NC State is 4-5 ATS on the road. However, they’ve historically covered the spread against the Blue Devils, going 7-3 ATS in their last 10 meetings. They’ll hope to cover a moderate spread.

Why Duke Could Cover The Spread

Duke will certainly be making the tournament for another year, but the way the Blue Devils have played down the stretch would indicate that they’re a team right on the bubble. They’ve been very aggressive in their last four consecutive wins, passing the ball selflessly and attacking the hoop with authority. They’ve won their last three games by double-digits and will be facing a much more formidable opponent tonight. Duke was stifled last time out with their turnovers against NC State and will need to make serious adjustments to win the revenge game.

The story for Duke is simple. They had 21 turnovers to NC State and lost. They gave up 21 turnovers to Miami and lost. If the Blue Devils are careless against stingy defenses, they’re going to pay the price as they haven’t been the best team in getting back down the floor in transition. However, in their last three wins, the Blue Devils held their turnover total to under 10 and won each game by double digits. When they’re passing the ball crisply and making the smart play, the Blue Devils prove to be a tough team to stop. Oh, and they’re 15-0 at home this year.

Final NC State-Duke Prediction & Pick

Both of these teams will be hungry in this game. NC State has the confidence of winning last time out, while Duke is enjoying a four-game winning streak. Duke will have to erase their first performance from their minds and focus on protecting the basketball. If Duke turns the ball over more than 20 times, there’s no way they’ll fend off the Wolfpack offense. However, I think the coaches of Duke have really emphasized limiting turnovers, so I predict Duke will get this win at home.

Final NC State-Duke Prediction & Pick: Duke Blue Devils ML (-275)