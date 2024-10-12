Cameron and Cayden Boozer are continuing their father Carlos Boozer's legacy by playing basketball for Duke basketball.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer notched another major recruiting victory on Friday, securing commitments from the Boozer twins. Cameron , ranked No. 2, and Cayden, ranked No. 21, are two of the top prospects in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.

The sons of former Duke player and NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer have made their commitments to the Blue Devils, marking the team's first additions in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The Boozer twins opted for Duke basketball over Miami basketball, with Florida also in the running. Carlos Boozer was instrumental in leading Duke to a national championship in 2001.

Carlos Boozer's proud message to his sons Cameron and Cayden

“They made the best decision for them. Me and Mom couldn’t be any prouder,” the Boozer twins' father, Carlos, said via ESPN. “It’s going to be a fun journey.”

Duke basketball has secured the No. 5 recruiting class in 247Sports' Team Rankings. The Boozer twins, hailing from Miami, visited Florida, Duke, and Miami for official visits last fall. They toured Duke just before the program's significant conference matchup against Arizona on November 10, 2023.

The intriguing element of the Boozer brothers' commitment lies in their different playing styles. Cameron Boozer stands out as a versatile 6-foot-9 forward, earning accolades from 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein, who described him as “the best long outlet passer the high school game has seen since Kevin Love.”

Cameron Boozer's exceptional high school run

Cameron Boozer has enjoyed an exceptionally dominant high school career. As a rising junior on the EYBL 16U circuit, he ranked among the top three players in both points and rebounds, then elevated his game heading into his senior season. Last spring, he led the 17U level with impressive averages of 24.5 points and 13.4 rebounds. In July, he contributed 20.4 points and 10.1 rebounds at the Nike Peach Jam, helping his team secure the championship title.

He becomes the third player ranked in the top three of his recruiting class to commit to Duke in the modern recruiting era. He joins the ranks of Dariq Whitehead (2022), Derek Lively II (2022), Marvin Bagley III (2017), RJ Barrett (2018), and Cooper Flagg (2024).

Cameron has also earned two gold medals with USA Basketball. In 2023, he was named MVP of the FIBA Americas U16 Championship, where he averaged 16.8 points and 9.8 rebounds, including a standout performance of 24 points and 12 rebounds in the gold medal victory over Canada.

he continued his success by winning another MVP award at the FIBA U17 World Cup last summer, averaging 20.1 points and 9.9 rebounds, with a highlight game of 24 points and 13 rebounds against Italy in the championship match.

Cayden Boozer's excellent playmaking skills

Cayden Boozer, a 6-foot-5 point guard, has consistently excelled as a passer, leading the Nike EYBL circuit last spring with 6.5 assists per game. At the Nike Peach Jam, he averaged 6.9 assists, including 11 in a semifinal victory over Team Takeover.

Additionally, Cayden showcased his scoring prowess by recording 22 points against Montverde Academy last October and matching that total against Link Academy in December.

Similar to his brother, Cayden Boozer has also secured two gold medals with USA Basketball. His international achievements include a notable performance at the U17 World Cup last summer, where he posted 12 points and 9 assists against the Philippines. He topped the tournament in assists, averaging 6.4 per game while playing just over 18 minutes per outing.

The twin brothers, who attend Christopher Columbus High School in Miami and play for the Nightrydas Elite grassroots program in the Nike EYBL circuit, have established themselves as a top inside-outside duo during their high school careers. Together, they have clinched three consecutive Florida state championships.

The Blue Devils secured the nation's top-rated recruiting class for this season, featuring 6-9 Flagg, the No. 1 recruit. Flagg is widely regarded as a potential top pick in next year's NBA draft if he opts to leave college.

In addition to Flagg, Scheyer also welcomed 6-7 Isaiah Foster (No. 15 prospect according to ESPN), 6-5 Kon Knueppal (No. 19), 6-10 Pat Ngongba (No. 26), and 6-4 Darren Harris (No. 31) to the roster.

The Boozer twins are the ninth and tenth five-star prospects to join the Blue Devils since Jon Scheyer took over for Mike Krzyzewski in 2021. Cayden Boozer is also the first five-star point guard Duke has recruited since Jeremy Roach in 2020.