Two of the best high school basketball prospects in the 2025 recruiting class are Cayden Boozer and Cameron Boozer, the sons of former NBA player Carlos Boozer. Cayden and Cameron are both five-star recruits, and they have an unofficial visit coming up with Duke basketball. In addition to the Blue Devils, the Boozer brothers are also visiting Florida basketball and Miami basketball.

“NEWS: Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer, the twin sons of Carlos Boozer, are expected to take three unofficial visits in the coming weeks to Duke, Florida and Miami, sources tell @247Sports,” Travis Branham said in a post.

Both Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer are top prospects in the 2025 class, and Duke basketball, as well as numerous other top schools, are going to want their commitments. Let's take a deeper look at each player.

Cameron Boozer

Cameron Boozer is the #2 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. He is the top power forward in the class and the #1 player in the state of Florida. Cameron currently attends Columbus High School in Miami, Florida. Here is what Eric Bossi of 247 Sports said about him in his scouting report.

“The son of former NBA All-Star and Duke star Carlos Boozer, Cameron is a highly skilled frontcourt player who has all of the tools you would want from a modern power forward,” Bossi said. “At 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds, Boozer is already big, strong and plays with toughness. A state champion in Florida as a freshman, Boozer's best asset may be his hands. He catches everything, is an elite rebounder and shows significant touch on everything from his shooting to his passing. Boozer is capable of scoring in the low post or facing the rim and compares quite favorably to the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Paolo Banchero, at the same age.”

Cayden Boozer

Cayden Boozer is also a five-star recruit, and he is the #18 player in the class of 2025. He is the #3 point guard in the class and the #4 player in the state of Florida. Cayden also attends Columbis High School in Miami, Florida.

It is unclear when exactly these visits are going to take place, but they will be soon, and this is big news for all three of these schools. Obviously, Miami has the edge over Florida and Duke in terms of proximity to home as the Boozer brothers are both from Miami, but Florida is an in-state school as well. However, in terms of success on the basketball court, Duke basketball is the best option. Carlos Boozer did play for the Blue Devils, so that's something to keep in mind as well.

The Blue Devils are one of the best basketball programs of all time, and they are recruiting at an elite level right now. Cooper Flagg is the latest star going to play for Duke, and it's going to be interesting to see if Cayden Boozer and Cameron Boozer end up being the players to headline the 2025 class.

Another thing to keep in mind in the recruitment on the Boozer brothers is that they could end up at different schools. Brothers in the same class do stay together a lot of the time and that would be huge for whatever school lands that package. Still, that's not a guarantee. It's going to be exciting to see where these two young stars end up.