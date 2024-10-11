Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer have announced their college decision. For the sons of Duke basketball legend Carlos Boozer, the Blue Devil legacy is staying in the family.

The Boozer twins will be attending Duke, they announced via a video posted by the Players Tribune. In the video, they listen to voicemails from members of their family giving them advice about where they should go to college. Then, the video shifts to the Boozer twins on an outdoor basketball court wearing Duke jackets.

“Go Blue Devils. Camerican Crazies, be ready for next season,” the Boozer twins said. “Duke nation, baby!”

The Boozer twins chose Duke over Miami after visiting both schools, along with Florida earlier this season.

This is a huge get for Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, who instantly adds two of the top players in the class of 2025 with the Boozer twins' commitments. While these are Scheyer's first commitments for next season, he has shown that he is more-than capable of continuing to be able to bring the top players in the country to Duke following legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski's retirement in 2022.

What Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer will bring to Duke basketball

Despite being twins, the Cameron and Cayden Boozer are very different player on the court.

Cameron, a 6-9 power forward, five-star recruit the No. 2 player in the country per 247Sports, is a potentially transcendent prospect. Cameron lead the 17u EYBL circuit with 24.5 points and 13.4 rebounds last spring and averaged 20.4 points and 10.1 rebounds while leading his team to a Peach Jam title over the summer. This is the type of player that a team can be built around.

Cayden, on the other hand, is a 6-5 point guard, four-star recruit and the No. 21 player and No. 4 point guard in the country. While still a great prospect, Cayden is much more of a complimentary piece and may not immediately start for Duke. An elite passer, he led the 17u EYBL circuit with 6.5 assists last spring and averaged 6.9 assists during his team's Peach Jam title run.

With the Boozer twins in the fold, things are looking great for Duke basketball for at least the next two seasons.