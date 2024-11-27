One of the greatest coaches in men's college basketball history still has plenty of love for the program he manned for more than 40 years. Mike Krzyzewski, commonly referred to as Coach K, is watching the Duke basketball Blue Devils battle the Kansas Jayhawks in Terry's Chocolate Vegas Showdown in T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night.

His presence, which is captured by ESPN's official X account, adds to the grandeur encompassing the high-profile matchup. Duke star Cooper Flagg is the top freshman in the country and the heavy favorite to be selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Kansas is currently the No. 1 team in the nation. And Krzyzewski is a legend who achieved the utmost excellence despite the ever-changing landscape of the sport. Las Vegas, Nevada is packing quite the aura on this night.

The one thing that makes this convergence of magnificence a bit odd, or at least unexpected, is that actor, comedian, doctor and Duke alumnus Ken Jeong is sitting next to Coach K during the action. One would not assume that these two stars have much in common, but their devotion to the Blue Devils is obviously strong enough to form some sort of a bond.

Though, most people associated with Duke University would probably be stoked for the opportunity to have an interaction with the celebrated former head coach.

Mike Krzyzewski launched Duke basketball to the apex

Krzyzewski led the program to five national championships, 13 Final Four appearances and 15 ACC Tournament titles during his Hall of Fame career. The three-time Olympics gold medalist seemed poised to ride off into the sunset on a high note in his final season but brutally lost his last game against longtime nemesis North Carolina in the Final Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. He does not appear to be wearing that loss on his face in Vegas, however.

Despite defeating then-No. 17 Arizona by double-digits, Duke basketball is still looking to reach its best form. They are ranked just outside the top-10, so a victory over the Jayhawks can help them vault up the AP Poll and gain crucial confidence early in the season. Kansas leads a tight contest, 73-72, at time of print.