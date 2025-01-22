College basketball fans everywhere were excited for this season to start so that they could see Duke basketball freshman Cooper Flagg play. Flagg was the top player in his high school recruiting class, so he obviously came to the Blue Devils with a ton of hype. Former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, also known as Coach K, has been incredibly impressed by Flagg so far.

Coach K has seen a lot of good players come through Duke. It is arguably the best program in the entire country, and he was there a long time. There haven't been many that compare to Cooper Flagg.

“He's been amazing. Really. There's not even a glimpse of anything negative,” Coach K said during an interview with Andy Katz. “There's no negative DNA in his realm. He came in with hype, not as much as Zion [Williamson], because Zion's was his like you couldn't believe that body type could do all that, all the highlights, yeah. And also, he came from Montverde, where pretty much they had five top prospects. So he didn't have, he wasn't averaging 30 points a game at Montverde. They had balance, and they were, they were amazing. And so it was more like, let's see how good this kid is, you know, for the fans, not the coaches, they knew how good he was.”

Coach K only had positives to say about Flagg. He loves the way he plays, he loves the way he practices and he loves that he is continuing to improve.

“And then I think he's found, you know, Jon Scheyer has done a great job, and staff, with him, but he has great teammates, and there's nothing that holds him back so that he keeps pushing forward,” Coach K continued. “He keeps getting better. You know, he was really good right away. But his it just keeps going up. And he's the real deal, you know, I think he's the best player in the country, and he plays hard on every play practice. I mean, I go to some of the practices, there's never a lull, and he plays both ends of the court. He's unselfish.”

One of Flagg's best traits is that he can really play any position on the floor. He is big, but he's an athlete. He can handle the ball and pass well, he can shoot, and he can also battle down low. He is an all-around star.

“He really does not have a position, you know, he's a positionless player,” Coach K added. “Because we don't have a true point guard. Jon has a system where a number of guys have it. He has the ball more, and he's getting it more and more. And as a result, it's not just him scoring, but passing every time he has the ball. Andy, the next thing that happens with the ball is a good decision, a pass, a shot, the dribble. He's just such a smart player. He's terrific. There's really not anyone exactly like him. He's a heck of an athlete, and he's 6'8″ or so. I've loved watching him play and grow.”

Cooper Flagg has been fun to watch throughout the first few months of the season. He is definitely one of the best players in college basketball, and it won't be long before we see him in the NBA.