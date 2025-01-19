Duke basketball freshman phenom Cooper Flagg is playing a key role on this Blue Devils team. Flagg is leading Duke in nearly every stat category this season.

Flagg had a solid game again for the club on Saturday, in a team win against Boston College. Duke defeated the Eagles, 88-63, to improve to 16-2 overall this year. The club is also 8-0 this year in the ACC, and sitting in first place in the conference. Against Boston College, Flagg once again soared for the Blue Devils.

Here's a look inside Cooper Flagg's numbers, but first it's important to review what the freshman has done this season.

Flagg could be the National Player of the Year

The Duke basketball freshman is doing a little bit of everything. He leads the club in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. Flagg, who may very well be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, is making the case that he's unstoppable.

Flagg's strongest game this season was a 42-point effort against ACC rival Notre Dame on January 11. In that contest, Flagg set the single-game freshman scoring record for an ACC player.

Flagg is averaging 19 points and eight rebounds a game this season. He's a likely candidate to be the ACC Player of the Year. Duke's undefeated in the conference with the freshman leading the way, and the team only has two total losses. Those are games to blue-blood programs Kentucky and Kansas.

Duke is also the only Associated Press poll ranked team in the ACC at the moment, per ESPN, so the Blue Devils could also very well run the conference table.

Cooper Flagg found the bucket often for Duke basketball

Flagg played 31 minutes for Duke on Saturday, against Boston College. He finished the game with 28 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Flagg actually came out of the gate a bit harried. He missed four of his first five shots, and seemed to be rushing things. Duke basketball was soon able to settle their young man down, and things just went upward from there.

With Flagg struggling to score, Boston College was able to build a lead in the first 15 minutes of the game. The Duke freshman then took over, making a range of shots to help Duke go on a late first half 11-3 run. Flagg had nine of those points, and the team didn't look back from there.

The Duke star has now been the team's high scorer in five of the last six games. All of those games were victories for the club. Flagg is one of several freshman phenoms at the school, but he was the jewel of the team's recruiting class this season. The young man was the no. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 college basketball recruiting class.

Duke basketball next plays Wake Forest on Saturday.