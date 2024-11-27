The Duke basketball program faced one of its most challenging matchups of the 2024 season against the No. 1-ranked Kansas Jayhawks just before Thanksgiving. The contest did not disappoint. Duke battled back from an early deficit and nearly stole the victory, but Kansas put the Blue Devils away 75-72. The loss did not stop fans from buzzing over star freshman forward Cooper Flagg‘s poster dunk from earlier in the second half.

Duke trailed Kansas 61-59 with roughly nine minutes left in the game when Flagg set a pick for fellow freshman Kon Knueppel. Flagg rolled to the basket and received a pass from Knueppel, and after taking a couple of steps forward, the freshman forward rose and flushed a dunk over Kansas center Flory Bidunga, as seen on the Duke men's basketball X (formerly Twitter) page:

Cooper Flagg's emphatic jam drew a variety of reactions from fans on social media, starting with one X user's plea for Duke to involve Flagg more on roll plays:

“Use him more as a roller please! I'm begging,” the fan commented.

One fan thought Flagg got fouled on the play and should have gotten a chance for a free throw.

“Where is the and-1 refs?” the fan commented.

Others were simply amassed at Flagg's athletic prowess:

“That play was absolutely nuts,” another user added.

While Flagg's dunk was impressive, his performance against the Kansas basketball squad's stout defense was telling. Flagg totaled just 13 points and five assists, a striking contrast to the 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds he averaged on the season.

The Duke basketball team entered their matchup with a 4-1 record and was ranked No. 11 in the country. They fell to 4-2 but will likely retain a top ranking. Their loss hurts. Yet, the experience they gained from playing one of the nation's top teams should bode well for them in the future.

Duke takes on its next matchup against the Seattle Redhawks on Nov. 29.