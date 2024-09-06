A few NBA studs/Duke men's basketball alumni are attending Duke Pro Devils weekend, including Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II, Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett, and Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams. This year, the school's current players joined its alums and Duke basketball prospects attended Pro Devils weekend.

Duke basketball's X, formerly Twitter, posted a video of the NBA players working out on the floor, including Philadelphia 76ers' sixth overall pick Jared McCain.

Fresh off his rookie campaign, which ended with a trip to the NBA Finals, Dereck Lively II and the Mavericks will defend the Western Conference championship crown in 2024-25. They have already begun, as he, Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the Mavs have reportedly started an off-season mini-camp in Los Angeles. Lively II averaged 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks last season.

RJ Barrett, who the New York Knicks traded to the Raptors mid-season, found his footing with the Raptors in 2024. In 32 games, he finished the regular season averaging a career-best in points (21.8), field-goal percentage (55.3%), rebounds (6.4), and assists (4.1), and Mark Williams' increased role with the Hornets translated to him averaging a near-triple-double (12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds) in 26.7 minutes per game for Charlotte.

Cooper Flagg has already excited Blue Devils fans ahead of the upcoming season, but perhaps being surrounded by NBA standouts that walked the same path he's about to embark on, will excite him.

Duke basketball's 5-star prospects Cameron and Cayden Boozer

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer picked the perfect weekend for five-star recruits Cameron and Cayden Boozer to visit Durham, North Carolina. The star twins are on campus for Duke Pro Devils weekend alongside their father, Duke basketball alum, and former NBA star Carlos Boozer. However, there's no guarantee that the twins will attend college together or that either will ultimately decide to play for Duke.

Cameron Boozer, who is 6-foot-9, 235 pounds, is a forward who ranks No. 2 overall, per 247Sports, and Cayden Boozer, 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, is ranked No. 18 in their 2025 draft class. Cayden posted photos from Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Cameron has drawn comparisons to his father and 2023's Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero, according to 247Sports' Eric Bossi.

“Cameron is a highly skilled frontcourt player who has all of the tools you would want from a modern power forward,” Bossi wrote. “Boozer is already big, strong, and plays with toughness. A state champion in Florida as a freshman, Boozer's best asset may be his hands. He catches everything, is an elite rebounder and shows significant touch on everything from his shooting to his passing. Boozer is capable of scoring in the low post or facing the rim.”

Cameron and Cayden Boozer will visit Florida this weekend and Miami next week.