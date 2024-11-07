The Duke basketball program has quickly gotten off to a hot start. Duke won their first game of the season with a commanding 96-62 victory over the Maine Black Bears. Of course, all eyes are on Cooper Flagg, who once his freshman season is over, is expected to be a top NBA Draft pick. Former star point guard Gilbert Arenas gave an eye-opening take on the team Flagg should avoid.

Arenas revealed his thoughts on an episode of Gil's Arena:

“If I'm him and [the Utah Jazz are] the number one pick, I need to Jayson Tatum this joint. I don't know if want to be the number one pick. If I'm supposed to be the next thing, I don't know if I want to be in Utah as my brand,” Arenas said.

Arenas further suggests that other talents, like Ace Bailey, could be the number-one pick and possibly save Flagg from a potential Jazz pairing.

“If you're the number one pick and average 15 and eight, right? With Duke. And then you got [Ace Bailey] at Rutgers averaging d**n near 25…” Arenas added.

The Duke star likely isn't worried about specific landing spots

Cooper Flagg has likely thought about potential NBA landing spots, but it is uncertain if he has a preference or a dealbreaker. If Flagg's goal is to make it to the NBA and be a successful professional, then he will likely welcome any team that believes in his talent.

In his first college basketball game with Duke, Flagg scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished five assists, and nabbed three steals. However, he struggled from beyond the arc, going 0-4 on his three-pointers. He also experienced some cramps during the game, which he later explained were simply the result of extended minutes.

As he continues to gel with the Duke basketball squad, fans should see more breakout performances from Flagg. The star forward has an opportunity to dominate college basketball and further solidify his promising NBA Draft trajectory.