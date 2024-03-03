Duke basketball center Kyle Filipowski thinks his team is finding its stride at the right time. Filipowksi says his team is getting locked in, ahead of the NCAA tournament.
"I think these last two games we had were statement wins… It's March and we're here." 🗣️@TheAndyKatz caught up with @kylefilipowski following @DukeMBB's dominant win over Virginia 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/W1zrPPdMaz
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 3, 2024
“We have to win out these last two games, as well, there's just as important to put ourselves in the best position for March,” Filipowski said.
Duke basketball picked up an important win on Saturday, defeating Virginia 73-48 in convincing fashion. Filipowski was the high scorer for Duke, pouring in 21 points and grabbing seven rebounds. Filipowski seems to be feeling fine following getting hit during a court storming a week ago in a loss to Wake Forest. The center is now averaging just under 17 points, to go with 8 rebounds a contest. The big man says his team is playing cohesively with one common goal.
“We're playing for the Final Four, that's the most important thing,” Filipowski added.
Duke basketball has put together two impressive back-to-back wins over Virginia and Louisville. The team is 23-6 on the season, with games remaining against rivals North Carolina State and North Carolina. Duke is second in the ACC with a 14-4 conference mark. The team is certainly headed to the NCAA tournament, but is trying to win the ACC first. Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer is in his second season leading the team, and is trying to defend his ACC conference tournament title from last season.
The future also looks bright for the Blue Devils. Duke basketball has the no.1 recruiting class for next year, including five-star big man prospect Cooper Flagg.
The Blue Devils next play North Carolina State on Monday, at 7:00 Eastern.