Kevin Durant has some high praise for Cooper Flagg.

The Duke basketball program is one of the most storied basketball programs of all time, and because of that, the Blue Devils always get some of the best recruits in the country. That will once again be the case next season as Duke is bringing in the top player in the country, Cooper Flagg.

Duke basketball always reloads, and they are doing it in a big way next year with their talented recruiting class led by Cooper Flagg. Flagg is one of the most highly-anticipated recruits in awhile, and he will have a lot of attention on him next year. He has so much hype around him that Kevin Durant is already talking about his NBA potential.

“With young dudes it's hard to truly understand when you're playing against high school competition,” Kevin Durant said, according to a tweet from Blake Munroe. “You don't know who's the best of the best, I don't know what is the best version of that competition. But the intangibles that he has, his measurables and his raw talent, I can see that through the TV. When you're 6'10” and can run up and down the floor like that and got the instincts with the basketball like that. If you work at it, if you care, and if you're consistent with who you are, and you're showing up everyday, I think Cooper Flagg can be one of the top players in the league for 15 years.”

Flagg is already getting that kind of hype from one of the best players in the NBA, and he hasn't even played a game for Duke basketball yet. He is going to be a special player.