Luol Deng spent one year as part of the Duke men's basketball program, but he made it count. He helped the Blue Devils to the 2004 Final Four behind 15.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Deng's freshman season made him the No. 7 pick overall in the 2004 NBA Draft to the Phoenix Suns. He became one of the first one-and-done players the legendary Mike Krzyzewski ever had.

“When I went to Duke it was really because of Coach K and Grant Hill,” Deng explained in an appearance on the Knuckleheads Podcast. “I wanted to be coached by Coack K and I kind of envisioned that but I never really knew that after going to Duke that I would leave after one year.”

Two decades ago, it was much less common for players to only play one season of college basketball, and Deng's decision to turn pro put a strain on his relationship with Coach K.

“The whole reason why I wanted Duke was to build a legacy like Grant Hill did and have that relationship with Coach K, but I always tell people I was one of the first to leave after one year,” he continued. “And that relationship at first didn’t end well with Coach K. It took a while to build that relationship back up and now we’re very close and I kind of really appreciate that because leaving after one year going to Duke that wasn’t normal.”

Luol Deng wishes he could have Duke basketball Final Four loss back

Deng's college career ended in San Antonio with a Final Four loss to eventual champion UConn in an instant classic. The Blue Devils controlled the middle portion of the game with Deng scoring 16 points in the first half before the Huskies battled back to win, 79-78.

It was a matchup of best friends and high school teammates with Deng squaring off against UConn's Charlie Villanueva.

UConn fans will remember that Deng's brother, Ajou Ajou Deng, was a once-heralded recruit who chose the Huskies but ultimately did not pan out. The former Blue Devil admitted he was supposed to go to UConn as well before he ended up in Durham.

“Every time I think of losing, that's the first thing that came to mind,” Deng admitted about that semifinal clash. “It made me better and I'm so happy for Charlie, but at the same time, every time this comes up…and I guarantee you as soon as Charlie sees this interview he's gonna message me or send me a picture of that ring.”

Deng called the loss humbling, and two decades later, he can be happy for his friend.

“I'm happy because he has it and I know what we went through and how hard we worked,” Deng said.