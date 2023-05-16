Former Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski has been a Hall of Famer for a longtime.

However, the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame officially recognized his status. Well, for the second time.

Interestingly, Coach K was originally inducted in 2006 as a member of the founding class. Now, the 76-year-old headlines the Class of 2023 as well.

Rounding out the list are Duke star Johnny Dawkins; UNC Tar Heels standout Tyler Hansbrough; high school basketball scout Tom Konchalski; and the “Shot Doctor,” Herb Magee.

Congratulations to the @CBHOF Class of 2023, which includes coaching legends Mike Krzyzewski and Herb Magee! pic.twitter.com/RoT1Nn9s0I — NABC (@NABC1927) May 16, 2023

Notably, Coach K coached Dawkins and against Hansbrough.

Krzyzewski’s enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame too. In fact, he was enshrined twice there as well.

The first time was in 2001 as a head coach. Coach K was inducted again in 2010 as part of the “Dream Team.”

Not surprising, as Krzyzewski has amassed the most coaching victories in NCAA Division I men’s basketball history. He’s also led the Blue Devils to five national championships (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, and 2015) and 13 Final Four berths. All of which led to Coach K earning the honor of being a three-time Naismith College Coach of the Year.

His international career led to him being inducted into the United States Olympic Hall of Fame in 2009 and the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2017. Coach K coached Team USA to five gold medals in the Olympic Games and two gold medals in the FIBA World Cup.

With all of his accomplishments, the beloved former head coach will go down in history as the best coaches of all-time. In between his experience in college and at the international level, some might even argue that there were none better.