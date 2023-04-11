Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Duke Basketball commit Mackenzie Mgbako has requested a release from his National Letter of Intent with Duke, according to a Tuesday article from On3 Social Media National Recruiting Expert Joe Tipton.

“After long thought, prayers and discussions with my parents and trusted advisors, I am writing to formally request a release from my NLI to Duke University,” Mackenzie Mgbako wrote in a Tuesday statement provided to On3. “While I have great appreciation and respect for the Duke coaching staff and fans for their interest in me, I feel that there will be other places for me to continue my basketball journey, so I will be re-opening the recruiting process to all schools.

“Sending a big thanks to all my supporters, friends, and family for continuing to show love.”

A 5-star recruit out of Roselle Catholic High School in Gladstone, New Jersey, Mackenzie Mgbako initially chose the Blue Devils over offers from Kentucky, Memphis, UConn, Auburn, Michigan, Georgetown, North Carolina, Ohio State and Xavier, among others, according to 247Sports. He was ranked the No. 7 prospect and the No. 2 power forward in the nation.

Duke’s four 5-star recruits in its 2023 recruiting class pushed it up to No. 2 in the nation behind the Kentucky Wildcats. Forwards Sean Stewart, TJ Power, and guards Jared McCain and Caleb Foster remain on the team’s 2023 signing class.

Forward Kyle Filipowski announced his decision to return for another season at Duke on Tuesday, taking to Twitter to share the news via a 40-second highlight video.

“Being at Duke this past year has been such a blessing,” he said. “This team, this place. It’s been incredible. And I know you’re wondering what comes next.

“When I committed here, I said I wanted to help continue the Duke legacy. I said I wanted to help coach Scheyer build the foundation. I said I wanted to leave a legacy of my own. I meant what I said. Same dynasty, new legacy. I’m not done yet. See you next year.”