The Michigan State basketball team received some bad news on Wednesday as top transfer Kaleb Glenn is going to miss the entire 2025-26 season. Glenn was a big addition to this Spartans squad, but a torn patellar tendon is going to keep him on the sidelines next season. Glenn started his college basketball career in 2023 at Louisville, and then he transferred to FAU for the 2024-25 season. He was back in the college basketball transfer portal this offseason, and he landed with Tom Izzo and Michigan State.

“Michigan State forward Kaleb Glenn has suffered a torn patellar tendon and will miss the entire season, he told @On3sports,” Joe Tipton said in a post. “The plan is for the transfer from Florida Atlantic to redshirt this upcoming season. Averaged 12.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game at FAU.”

This is obviously a major disappointment for the Michigan State basketball team as Kalen Glenn was expected to have a big role next season. Tom Izzo doesn't like to take a ton of players from the transfer portal, but Glenn is one that he saw a lot of potential in. Unfortunately, he will have to wait another year before he makes his debut with the Spartans.

Glenn is a four-star transfer portal prospect, according to 247Sports. He is the #81 transfer portal player and the #15 small forward. Glenn got a lot of attention from top teams in the country, and Michigan State did enough to secure a commitment.

“Kaleb Glenn is a 6-foot-7 off-ball wing who shot 40% from downtown on 3.3 attempts per game,” Glenn's transfer scouting report reads. “Down the stretch, he looked like the best player on a deep Florida Atlantic club. He's an awesome offensive rebounder for a wing, and Glenn is a heady cutter who keeps defenses honest. Glenn is a serviceable defender who should be a rock-solid 3-and-D guy for Tom Izzo at Michigan State.”

Glenn got a decent amount of playing time as a freshman at Louisville as he appeared in 32 games and started in 11. He averaged 14.9 minutes per game, 3.9 points per game and 3.6 rebounds per game, and then he decided that it was in his best interest to hit the transfer portal.

Last season at FAU was a strong one for Glenn. He appeared in 34 games, typically coming off the bench. He ended the year averaging 12.6 PPG and 4.8 RPG. His 41% mark from three is one of his most attractive statistics.

Tom Izzo and the Michigan State basketball team are getting a good one, but it is unfortunately going to happen later than expected. Hopefully Kalen Glenn can make a speedy recovery and come back strong in 2026.