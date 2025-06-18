Following a historic season, Norfolk State women's basketball is adding another strong out-of-conference game to its future schedules. After adding a home-and-home with Duke, Norfolk State has now added a home-and-home series with Ole Miss. The Spartans are set to visit Oxford, Mississippi, to take on the Rebels on November 3, 2025. The following season, Ole Miss will head to Echols Hall for their first-ever matchup there. Tip-off times for both games will be announced later.

“This is an exciting moment for our women's basketball program and the entire Norfolk State community,” Norfolk State Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Melody Webb said. “Hosting a nationally ranked SEC opponent at Echols Hall speaks volumes about the direction we're headed and the reputation we're building. With two nationally ranked programs set to visit over the next two seasons, our fans can look forward to elite-level basketball right here in Norfolk.”

New Spartan head coach Jermaine Woods said,”Coach McPhee-McCuin has been a champion for the progress and movement of HBCU's. She and I have a great relationship, and I appreciate her for utilizing her platform to uplift everyone and promote our game. I appreciate her bringing her program to the city of Norfolk and we look forward to competing.”

Norfolk State had a historic season in the 2024-2025 campaign. The Lady Spartans achieved a program-record 30 wins, a perfect conference record and the MEAC regular season and tournament titles. The Spartans, who were undefeated in conference play, won 19 consecutive games entering the NCAA Tournament with the winning streak starting in late December with a victory at Auburn. They also pulled off a victory over Missouri.

In his first season, Wood now has a second out-of-conference game that will surely test his new squad in his first season with the program. Woods was hired quickly after Vickers departed the program in April. Woods achieved notable success at Coppin State, leading the team to a 19-15 record this season, highlighted by a major win over Arizona State. The team secured a spot in the WNIT and advanced to the second round after defeating Colgate 58-48.

He found significant out-of-conference success in his tenure. Along with the Lady Eagles' win over Arizona State, his teams have also secured victories over Saint Peter’s, St. Francis (Pa.), and Pittsburgh. In the 2023-2024 season, Coppin also hosted the LSU Lady Tigers, putting up a great fight against the reigning national champions before ultimately losing 80-48.