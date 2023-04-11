Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022. Get in touch: colin.gallant0@gmail.com

The Duke Blue Devils will have a key piece of their team back in 2023 after Kyle Filipowski announced his decision to return for another season.

With his return for a sophomore campaign, Duke Basketball is ranked as the No. 1 preseason team as of Tuesday, per Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

Filipowski shared the news on social media in the form of a 40-second highlight video.

“Being at Duke this past year has been such a blessing,” the 19-year-old introduced. “This team, this place…it’s been incredible. And I know you’re wondering what comes next.”

“When I committed here, I said I wanted to help continue the Duke legacy,” he explained. “I said I wanted to help coach Scheyer build the foundation. I said I wanted to leave a legacy of my own. I meant what I said. Same dynasty, new legacy. I’m not done yet. See you next year.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It’s great news for fans of Duke Basketball, as Kyle Filipowski was a crucial part of the team last season. The 7-foot center led the Blue Devils in scoring with 15.1 points per game and in rebounding at 8.9 boards per contest.

The announcement comes after Duke guard Jeremy Roach decided to enter the 2023 NBA Draft on Monday while still maintaining his college eligibility.

Filipowski was named The Associated Press newcomer of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and he was named the most valuable player of the ACC Tournament after the Blue Devils claimed the title, according to AP.

The former four-star recruit was the first player to commit to Jon Scheyer’s inaugural class, and quickly became a star next to Roach and fellow freshman Dereck Lively II, according to The Athletic’s Brendan Marks.

He helped Duke win the program’s first ACC tournament championship since 2019. Filipowski and Roach combined to score 43 of Duke’s 59 points in the win over Virginia, and if Roach does play, they’ll be a fearsome duo in 2023.

Duke reached the NCAA Tournament in 2023 but lost to Tennessee in the second round of March Madness.