Arkansas head basketball coach John Calipari has made a name for himself with his elite recruiting and dominant teams over the years. He coached the New Jersey Nets in the NBA, and then in college, he coached at UMass, Memphis, Kentucky, and now Arkansas. His time at Kentucky was legendary. He won a National Championship in 2012 and has coached some of today's great NBA players.

Calipari recruited a ton of elite talent to Kentucky and will try and replicate that at Arkansas. At 66 years old, Calipari has plenty of coaching years left in him. He is already a Hall of Fame coach, but another NCAA Tournament win would put him on a short list of the best coaches of all time.

On Thursday, ahead of Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals, Calipari joined The Pat McAfee Show to talk about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who played for Calipari at Kentucky. He also dropped a humble brag about the loads of cash his players have earned in the NBA.

“Can I throw a humble brag out there 😂😂 My guys have made SIX BILLION DOLLARS in the NBA” ~ @CoachCalArk #PMSLive https://t.co/RpTrcVGVdE pic.twitter.com/ad5ngJunYr — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Let's dive into the numbers.

According to Spotrac, Anthony Davis ($418 million), John Wall ($332 million), Karl-Anthony Towns ($284 million), Devin Booker ($268 million), Jamal Murray ($218 million), Julius Randle ($203 million), De'Aaron Fox ($187 million), Bam Adebayo ($177 million), Tyler Herro ($103 million), DeMarcus Cousins ($102 million), Eric Bledsoe ($150 million), Michael Kidd-Gilchrist ($88 million), Tyrese Maxey ($85 million), and Gilgeous-Alexander ($155 million) make up a large bulk of that $6 billion in career earnings and that is just Kentucky players.

Calipari also coached Derrick Rose at Memphis and is the only other MVP he coached besides SGA.

“SGA is an unbelievable teammate.. It's amazing to see what he's doing and he always trusted me as a coach” ~ @CoachCalArk #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/cTIZl9aYDg — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

SGA has a chance to win his first NBA Finals on Thursday. The Indiana Pacers aim to keep the series alive with one more win, but the Thunder have looked very dominant all season long. SGA will be the first former Calipari player to win an NBA Finals since Anthony Davis in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers.