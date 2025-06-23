The dust has settled on the Phoenix Suns' massive trade of Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets. The Rockets were widely seen as the best suitor, and both teams were able to complete the deal. The Suns are not done yet either. They have a massive payroll and are actively looking to trim their roster for salary reasons, instead of infusing new talent into a team that desperately needs a boost.

The Suns actively seek to eliminate $22 million from their roster, which comes down to two players they might move on from. Vasilije Micic and Cody Martin are all on the chopping block. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype broke it down, saying that both are expected to be waived unless a trade opens up for both.

“Phoenix is expected to decline the $8.11 million team option on Micic, barring a trade that would necessitate his salary being included, league sources told HoopsHype. The two-time EuroLeague champion and former EuroLeague MVP is expected to command significantly lucrative offers overseas.

Martin, whose $8.68 million salary for the 2025-26 season is non-guaranteed, is in a similar boat to Micic. Martin is a candidate to be waived unless his salary is included in a trade.”

Micic rarely saw the court last season and did not contribute much, while Martin came in with some expectations to be able to help the Suns, but was disappointing.

HoopsHype also reports that the Suns are gauging the trade market for Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen. After the Durant trade, Phoenix's backcourt got more crowded, leaving less room for either to contribute meaningfully in the backcourt and on the wing.

O'Neale averaged 9.1 points and shot 40.6% from behind the arc, while Allen averaged 10.6 points on 42.6% from behind the arc. However, O'Neale is owed a combined $32.63 million over the next three seasons, and Allen is owed $35 million over the next two seasons with a $19.38 million player option for the 2027-28 season.

The addition of Jalen Green raises many questions about the status of the backcourt and wing players as we enter the offseason, especially because the Suns reportedly decided on keeping Green and not flipping him for more. The Suns made a giant deal involving Kevin Durant, but they are far from over in finalizing their roster, and these next few moves will determine how much the Suns can contend for an NBA championship moving forward.