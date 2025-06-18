With injuries and Eurobasket absences racking up around the WNBA, players who narrowly missed making a roster are getting another deserved chance to shine. Bree Hall is one of the latest to benefit after being offered a contract to join the Golden State Valkyries. After news broke of the Valkyries' signing, Hall's South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley took to X, formerly Twitter, to express her support for the ex-Gamecocks member.

“Let's get it [Hall]!” the legendary head coach's post said. “I love this for you!!!” Staley then brought in another former Gamecocks athlete she coached who also happened to end up on the Valkyries last-minute, Laeticia Amihere. “[Amihere] take care of your [Gamecocks] sister!!!” she concluded with three heart eye emojis.

Article Continues Below

Staley is no stranger to using her social media to support the players who come through her program. Just the day before, she shouted out Dream rookie Te-Hina Paopao as she put up career numbers against the Liberty. Staley also repped Las Vegas Aces and ex-Gamecocks star A'ja Wilson by throwing a themed “A'One Day” at South Carolina's basketball camp a week before in honor of the WNBA MVP's first signature shoe line.

Hall was a member of Staley's South Carolina women's basketball squad for four years, averaging 5.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game with the Gamecocks. After suffering a disappointing March Madness loss to fellow rookie Paige Bueckers and UConn, Hall was chosen No. 20 overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The Fever unfortunately waived Hall in May during the final rounds of roster cuts before the season started.

After losing to the Wings earlier in the week, the Valkyries will try to bounce back on June 19 when they go against Hall's short-lived former Fever team at 10 p.m. ET.