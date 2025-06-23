The 2026 recruiting class is the primary focus right now for the Miami football team, but the Hurricanes are putting in work with 2027 prospects as well. On Monday, Miami landed a commitment from four-star 2027 safety Jaylyn Jones. Jones was deciding between Miami, Florida and Auburn, and head coach Mario Cristobal got the job done. It's never too early to start building the 2027 class.

“BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Jaylyn Jones (2027) has Committed to Miami, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 5’11 175 S from Davie, FL chose the Hurricanes over Florida & Auburn.”

Jaylyn Jones had a short message to share upon his commitment to the Miami football team:

“All Glory To The Man Above!! I’m Home 305🙌🏾 Let’s Do It!” He said.

Article Continues Below

Jones is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #198 player in the 2027 recruiting class, the #19 safety and the #21 player in the state of Florida. Jones currently attends McArthur High School in Hollywood, FL. Miami isn't too far away, and the Hurricanes secured the commitment from the in-state prospect.

This is not the first commitment that the Miami football team has landed in the 2026 recruiting class. The Hurricanes now have three commitments in the class, and all of them are four-star prospects. Miami's 2027 class is currently ranked #2 in the country, according to 247Sports. It is obviously very early as a lot of teams haven't landed any 2027 recruits yet.

Right now, the 2026 recruiting class is the one that matters most, and Miami is making big moves there as well. Mario Cristobal has the Hurricanes in a great spot as they have landed commitments from 16 prospects. Miami has earned commitments from one five-star, 10 four-stars and five three-stars. The Hurricanes currently have the #7 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports.

Picking up big wins on the recruiting trail is great, and Cristobal is doing a good job landing high school prospects. However, he needs to find a way to get Miami excelling on the actual football field. The Hurricanes had a decent season last year, but with the talent that they had, it was a disappointment to miss out on the College Football Playoff. This team always brings in good talent, but if it doesn't start to translate to winning football soon, Cristobal is going to be in trouble. He has all of the tools necessary to win big, and he hasn't done it yet. The 2025 season is a big one for him, and he knows that.