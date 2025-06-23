Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris will always remember this year's Fanatics Fest.

Harris drafted quarterback Jayden Daniels as the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it sure did pay off with the team advancing to the NFC Championship game last season. Just as Harris was able to win big with drafting Daniels, so did a couple of expert trading card dealers with a huge sale of his rookie card.

Josh Roth and Jacob Ramos of Rothcards purchased a one-of-one 2024 Daniels Panini Prizm card for about $300,000 and brought it to the Fanatics Fest to sell. They originally were asking $2 million for the card, but were able to negotiate with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. The Commanders' owner was able to buy the card for $500,000 after Rubin's negotiations.

Card Dealers Share How They Were Able To Trade Jayden Daniels Card

Ramos shared how the experience began and it started when he arrived at the fest early and happened to run into Rubin while he was “kicking a soccer ball.”

“I walked up to him and said, ‘Yo, we’ve got to show Jayden this card. It’s the best (Daniels) card in existence,’” Roth said. “Now granted, it’s not a Topps product. So Rubin was kind of (hesitant).”

While Roth said that the rookie card was worth $2 million Rubin asked Fanatics Collect CEO Mike Mahan what he claimed that it was worth $500,000.

“Alright one time, half a million dollars. You want it? From Josh Harris, with Jayden here right now,” Rubin said and they ended up accepting the offer.

“It was such an experience to be on stage with just everyone. It really happened so fast,” Ramos told The Athletic. “Moments like that are timeless.”

In 2023, Daniels won the Heisman Trophy, and during his professional career he won AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and was selected in the Pro Bowl as a rookie, to just name a few. The Commanders organization has high hopes for his second season in the NFL.

“He is very highly motivated, and that's always exciting for the organization,” Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury told ESPN. “Just watching him move around, he's not thinking as much, he's playing fast and letting his natural gifts kind of take over, and that's what we want to see. I expect him to take a big jump.”

His new teammate wide receiver Deebo Samuel who was traded to the Commanders from the San Francisco 49ers in March, also praised Daniels' athletic ability. “He can make every throw, he's comfortable, he knows where the ball should go. He's very smart. [I've learned] how calm he is after watching him last year. The moment's not too big for him. He's a great player.”