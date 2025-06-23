When the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft plays out on Wednesday night, it seems nearly certain that Kentucky men's basketball will not have a player picked.

If that's what happens, it will be the first time in 15 years that no Wildcats player goes in the first round. The end of the streak coincides with the end of John Calipari's time on the sidelines in Lexington. Assuming there are no surprises, the streak will have lasted his entire tenure, beginning in 2010 and ending in 2024.

Calipari made his mark early in his Kentucky basketball tenure by loading up on monster recruiting classes, leading to a rush of one-and-done players that became easy first-round picks. In fact, Kentucky had the No. 1 overall pick in three of the first six years of Calipari's reign.

Article Continues Below
More NCAA Basketball News
May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Cooper Flagg talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Duke will extend NBA Draft record with Cooper Flagg going No. 1Russell Steinberg ·
Featured image Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball makes confident Cooper Flagg claim before NBA DraftDylan Fine ·
Rapper Plies gives a huge shoutout to Alabama A&M coach Dawn Thornton, who's team has surged to the top of HBCU basketball.
Dawn Thornton, Alabama A&M land former Pac-12 assistantRandall Barnes ·
High school basketball player Collins Onyejiaka in an Alabama Crimson Tide basketball jersey, recruit reclassify
4-star big man reclassifies to 2025 to play for Alabama this seasonDavid Yapkowitz ·
Drake Bulldogs head coach Ben McCollum in the first half of a first round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the Missouri Tigers at Intrust Bank Arena.
Ben McCollum sets subdued goal for 1st season with IowaDavid Yapkowitz ·
Norfolk State Spartans guard Diamond Johnson (3) takes a shot over Maryland Terrapins forward Christina Dalce (15) and guard Sarah Te-Biasu (1) during the first half.
Diamond Johnson makes next move following WNBA releaseRandall Barnes ·

The end of the streak is by no means a knock on new head coach Mark Pope. He guided the Wildcats to a 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament in his first season and has re-energized Big Blue Nation after it had become disenchanted with the previous staff.

In the current era, loading up on five-star prospects is less of a priority compared to poaching the best players possible from the transfer portal, and Pope has assembled quite the haul for next season. His six-man transfer class consists of Jayden Quaintance (Arizona State), Mouhamed Dioubate (Alabama), Jaland Lowe (Pitt), Kam Williams (Tulane), Denzel Aberdeen (Florida) and Reece Potter (Miami-Ohio). They will join All-American candidate Otega Oweh and a trio of four-star freshmen on a team that should again compete for a top 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

And while this year's draft may not have any Wildcats going on Wednesday night, Kentucky basketball still has a pair of prospects that could go in the second round in Koby Brea and Amari Williams.