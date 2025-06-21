The Alabama Crimson Tide are hoping to build on what was a fairly successful 2024-25 season, with the arrival of a few new recruits. The Crimson Tide were busy in the transfer portal this offseason, adding players to help shore up what should be a contending roster in the SEC. Alabama also added to its 2025 recruiting class with the recent commitment of big man Collins Onyejiaka who decided to reclassify to play this upcoming season, as per Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

Collins Onyejiaka’s decision to reclassify to the class of 2025 makes him immediately eligible for Alabama for the 2025-26 season. He joins an incoming class of recruits for Alabama that also includes forward London Jemison, guard Davion Hannah and forward Amari Allen.

Onyejiaka is considered a four-star recruit and was playing at The Newman School in Boston, MA. He will be one of eight newcomers on the roster this upcoming season. Alongside the four incoming freshmen, Alabama also added four players out of the transfer portal in forward Keitenn Bristow, guard Jalil Bethea, center Noah Williamson and forward Taylor Bol Bowen.

Article Continues Below
More NCAA Basketball News
Drake Bulldogs head coach Ben McCollum in the first half of a first round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the Missouri Tigers at Intrust Bank Arena.
Ben McCollum sets subdued goal for 1st season with IowaDavid Yapkowitz ·
Norfolk State Spartans guard Diamond Johnson (3) takes a shot over Maryland Terrapins forward Christina Dalce (15) and guard Sarah Te-Biasu (1) during the first half.
Diamond Johnson makes next move following WNBA releaseRandall Barnes ·
Connecticut Huskies forward Breanna Stewart (30) was awarded 2013 USA Basketball female athlete of the year, presented to her by head coach Geno Auriemma prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at Gampel Pavilion
Breanna Stewart reveals Geno Auriemma nearly drove her to transfer from UConnZachary Weinberger ·
The CIAA is gearing up for its 79th Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament, which is set to take place in late February and early March
CIAA tournament staying in Baltimore until 2029Kiya Wimbush-Robinson ·
Arkansas basketball news: John Calipari drops $6 billion NBA 'humble brag'
Arkansas basketball’s John Calipari drops $6 billion NBA ‘humble brag’Chris Spiering ·
McNeese State Cowboys head coach Will Wade during the second half of a second round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Amica Mutual Pavilion.
Will Wade loses NC State basketball commitment from big man after Ven-Allen Lubin signingRexwell Villas ·

The newcomers are expected to help compliment a strong group of returners including talented guard Labaron Philon. Philon had initially declared for the NBA Draft, but made a surprising reversal and withdrew from the draft to return to Alabama for his sophomore season.

This upcoming season will be Nate Oats’ seventh as head coach. He took the helm ahead of the 2019-20 season  and has compiled an overall record of 145-63 during his tenure. Over that stretch, Oats has led the program to five NCAA Tournament appearances including one Final Four in 2023-24 and two Elite Eights in 2023-24 and 2024-25. This past season, Alabama was eliminated in the Elite Eight by Duke.

Prior to Oats taking over at Alabama, he was the head coach at Buffalo for four seasons, leading the Bulls to three NCAA Tournament appearances.