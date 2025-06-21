The Alabama Crimson Tide are hoping to build on what was a fairly successful 2024-25 season, with the arrival of a few new recruits. The Crimson Tide were busy in the transfer portal this offseason, adding players to help shore up what should be a contending roster in the SEC. Alabama also added to its 2025 recruiting class with the recent commitment of big man Collins Onyejiaka who decided to reclassify to play this upcoming season, as per Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

Collins Onyejiaka’s decision to reclassify to the class of 2025 makes him immediately eligible for Alabama for the 2025-26 season. He joins an incoming class of recruits for Alabama that also includes forward London Jemison, guard Davion Hannah and forward Amari Allen.

Onyejiaka is considered a four-star recruit and was playing at The Newman School in Boston, MA. He will be one of eight newcomers on the roster this upcoming season. Alongside the four incoming freshmen, Alabama also added four players out of the transfer portal in forward Keitenn Bristow, guard Jalil Bethea, center Noah Williamson and forward Taylor Bol Bowen.

The newcomers are expected to help compliment a strong group of returners including talented guard Labaron Philon. Philon had initially declared for the NBA Draft, but made a surprising reversal and withdrew from the draft to return to Alabama for his sophomore season.

This upcoming season will be Nate Oats’ seventh as head coach. He took the helm ahead of the 2019-20 season and has compiled an overall record of 145-63 during his tenure. Over that stretch, Oats has led the program to five NCAA Tournament appearances including one Final Four in 2023-24 and two Elite Eights in 2023-24 and 2024-25. This past season, Alabama was eliminated in the Elite Eight by Duke.

Prior to Oats taking over at Alabama, he was the head coach at Buffalo for four seasons, leading the Bulls to three NCAA Tournament appearances.