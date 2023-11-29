Duke football quarterback Riley Leonard is going to enter the transfer portal, and Notre Dame is reportedly a likely destination.

Duke football quarterback Riley Leonard has decided to enter the transfer portal, with Notre Dame as a likely destination, according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

Riley Leonard has been at the Duke football program for three years and played under Mike Elko for the last two. Mike Elko recently left Duke to coach the Texas A&M football program.

It makes sense for Leonard to transfer from Duke, knowing this is the second time that his coach would be departing from the football program. After Leonard's freshman year with Duke, David Cutcliffe left the program, paving the way for Elko to take over. Now, Duke will have to replace its coach again with Elko on the way out.

Many people's first first assumption when seeing Leonard enter the transfer portal would be that he is following Elko to the Texas A&M football program. However, as mentioned above, the Notre Dame football program is a likely destination.

Notre Dame would make a lot of sense for Leonard, as the program will be looking to replace Sam Hartman. It would be a way for Marcus Freeman to bring in another quarterback in the transfer portal in an effort to try to contend for the College Football Playoff next year.

A lot remains to be seen, but Notre Dame is definitely in play for Leonard.

There is also a lot of uncertainty for the future of the Duke football program with a void left at head coach, and now the next coach will have to replace the quarterback as well.