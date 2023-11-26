Texas A&M football may be zeroing in on a new head coach, as Duke's Mike Elko is rumored to be the replacement for Jimbo Fisher.

Since firing Jimbo Fisher, the Texas A&M football program has been in search of a new head coach. The Aggies have been rumored to be interested in nearly everyone you can think of. However, it sounds like they may finally be zeroing in on a target.

After leading Duke football to a solid season, the Aggies are eying Mike Elko as their new head coach, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Elko informed his team that he'll be giving his decision by Monday.

“Sources: Texas A&M is in discussions with Duke coach Mike Elko to become the next coach. Elko just informed his Duke team a decision will be made in the next 24 hours.”

Duke finished with a 7-5 record under Elko this season. Elko was named the head coach of Duke in 2022. His previous coaching position was with Texas A&M football, as he served as the defensive coordinator for the 2018-2021 seasons. So, he'd if he does take the job, the Aggies would be hiring a head coach who has a history with the program.

Elko's career record at Duke is 16-9. Not the best, however, the Blue Devils aren't known as a football school. So, with that in mind, it's impressive that he was able to at least make his team competitive these last two seasons.

An official announcement should be made at some point on Monday. Considering coaching Texas A&M football is essentially a promotion, it's hard to imagine Mike Elko doesn't take the job. Additionally, if he's able to bring stability to the program like he did for Duke, then he should have no problem replacing Jimbo Fisher.