After the Milwaukee Bucks pulled off a dominating win in Game 2 to tie their first round playoff series against the Miami Heat at 1-1, the Heat responded in Game 3 with an impressive win of their own to take control of the series at 2-1. The first three games have not been without turmoil for the Heat though. They got tough news on Tyler Herro following Game 1, and potentially bad news on Victor Oladipo in Game 3. Duncan Robinson was called into action after halftime of Game 1 with Herro’s injury and he’s received consistent minutes since. During Game 3, he ended up surpassing Dwyane Wade for third most three-pointers in team history as per ESPN’s Stats&Info Twitter page.

Duncan Robinson has 98 career 3-pointers in the playoffs, passing Dwyane Wade for third-most in Heat postseason history. pic.twitter.com/NoPb4oJa1a — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 23, 2023

In Game 3, Duncan Robinson finished with 20 points on 5-6 shooting from the three-point line off the bench. Those threes gave him 100 in his Heat playoff career. Dwyane Wade had 97 total made three-point shots. Robinson had been playing only sparingly this season before being called into duty following Herro’s injury. He had appeared in only 42 games and averaged 6.4 points per game and 1.6 rebound with shooting splits of 37.1 percent shooting from the field, 32.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 90.6 percent shooting from the the free-throw line in only 16.5 minutes of play.

Those were Robinson’s lowest numbers since his rookie season in 2018-19. He had a strong playoff showing during the 2020 bubble and was rewarded with a big contract but has since lost his spot in the rotation to Max Strus, another Heat undrafted gem. Through the first two games of this series, Robinson was averaging 8.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 60 percent from the field and 71.4 percent from three-point range.