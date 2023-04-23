A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Victor Oladipo may have just suffered another serious knee injury. To make matters worse, the injury came in garbage time of Saturday’s Game 3 matchup between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks. It looked like Oladipo slipped on a non-contact play, and he knew something was horribly wrong the moment he went down.

His Miami Heat teammates knew as well. As a matter of fact, it seemed like Jimmy Butler was in tears as he watched Oladipo clutching his left knee:

Victor Oladipo leaves the floor after injuring his left knee. Sending good vibes to @VicOladipo from Heat Nation.@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/TT3R7tDuuP — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) April 23, 2023

It looked like Butler was wiping away the tears in his eyes on the bench. In fact, the rest of the players on the Heat bench has a similar shell-shocked reaction as they watched Oladipo in pain. This is a heartbreaking scene and it’s honestly tough to watch not only for Miami fans, but for any basketball supporter out there.

You can’t help but feel for Victor Oladipo. This man has been through A LOT in his career, which includes a couple of major injuries. Judging by how this one looked, it’s very much possible that this new injury is another significant one.

Oladipo is no star, but you have to commend the former All-Star for working his way back to relevance with the Heat. This season, the former Most Improved Player has averaged 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.4 steals in 26.3 minutes per contest. He isn’t a Jimmy Butler or a Bam Adebayo, but Miami will feel his absence if he ends up sidelined for a significant period because of this latest knock.