Denis Villeneuve is making Dune: Messiah. However, he has some concerns about the release date.
Speaking to The Times, Villeneuve expressed his concern with rushing a third film in Arrakis. “The danger in Hollywood is that people get excited and only think about release dates, not quality,” he said.
There were over two years between his first two Dune films. The SAG-AFTRA strike prolonged the distance between the two entries. Originally, Part Two was supposed to be released on October 20, 2023, which was less than two years after its predecessor's release (October 22, 2021). It was then moved to November 17 before it got pushed to March 1, 2024.
Dune and Denis Villeneuve
Denis Villeneuve first gained notoriety as a filmmaker for directing films like Prisoners, Enemy, and Sicario. He then made his foray into the sci-fi genre with Arrival. The film made over $200 million and it was nominated for eight Oscars including Best Picture.
His next film, Blade Runner 2049, was the long-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott's sci-fi classic. The film wasn't a huge financial success, but it did get five below-the-line Oscar nominations, winning two of them.
Then, Villeneuve went to Arrakis with Dune. The film landed a career-high 10 Oscar nominations and made over $430 million worldwide at the box office. It adapted the first half of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name. Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, and Zendaya led the first film.
Dune: Part Two will be released on March 1. It continues the rise of Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he leads the Fremen against House Harkonnen.