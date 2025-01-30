Dwyane Wade endured the roughest year of his life in 2024 without telling anyone about it. Five years after retiring from professional basketball, the Miami Heat legend revealed that he recently recovered from a cancer diagnosis that required kidney surgery.

Wade told the story on the latest release of his podcast, “The Why with Dwyane Wade.” The 13-time All-Star recalled walking into the doctor's office for a routine physical and shockingly finding out that he had cancer at just 40 years old.

“I went in and I was like, ‘Doc, I want to know everything about my body,” Wade said. “I went in for something else, but because I did the full body scan, they were able to see something inside my kidney. What I had on my kidney was a cyst, a tumor. But it was not nothing that could biopsy [or] test without surgery. So I'm sitting in the doctor, and the doctor was like, ‘You need to have kidney surgery.'”

Wade revealed he had the surgery — which removed 40 percent of his kidney — in December 2023. He refrained from publicizing his struggles to avoid additional media attention.

This is a developing story.