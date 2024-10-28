MIAMI – Ever since it was announced that the Heat would make a statue of Dwyane Wade to be put outside of the Kaseya Center, it has been a much anticipated event. The moment arrived and the Heat statue has been getting polarizing reviews from fans, but Wade himself has a strong positive stance on the artwork that commemorates the franchise's greatest player.

After giving a passionate speech, humbled that a day would come in his future that an organization would build a statue in his honor, he spoke to the media to give his reactions to seeing the statue.

Dwyane Wade explains the “beautiful” statue unveiled Sunday

He would call it “beautiful,” even going as far as to say how it's one of the best ever and spoke how he was heavily involved with the process, connecting it to the late Kobe Bryant.

“I was like, that's beautiful. Personally biased, I think it's one of the best statues that's been created because of what it represents for us and for me,” Wade said. “I know it's bigger than me. You know, I'm here right now, I'm present right now. But I know this moment goes way beyond just now and way beyond the years that I will exist in life.”

And I say that because during this process, I got to go down to Chicago, and I got to, like I said, I spent a lot of time on my statue,” Wade continued. “Next to my statue was Kobe Bryant's statue getting made at the same time, exact same time. And every time I show up, it's more work done on Kobe' statue, but Kobe is not there. I'm there. I'm looking at mine, I'm touching mine, I'm talking about mine, but Kove isn't and it put everything in perspective for me. We talk about being immortal, we talk about the life after, going through this process, really have given me an opportunity to see it, to see it. My brother's not here to see to have this moment that I have. And so I know how important this is.”

There is no doubt Wade's reaction to the statue could be perceived as over the top by some, but he spent a ton of time helping out the sculptors and artists Omri Amrany and Oscar León in crafting the piece.

Dwyane Wade on the “details” of the Heat statue

Wade spoke about how much “detail” went into the final product, especially in capturing the moment where he famously said “This is my house” when referring to the Heat's arena.

“We went through the process together and the details,” Wade said. “You guys get a chance to look at the statue, you're gonna see the bubble gum in my mouth from the moment. What I wanted to do and what I feel when it comes to the statue, when it comes to this kind of moment, I feel that it has to be something that when the fans think of you, they think of your career, when they think of your life, they think of you. What's the first thing come to mind? And so if you're a fan of myself, if you're a fan of the Heat, I don't think it's not bigger than that one.”

“And this was an individual moment for me to pick that and so I wanted to pick it. So just, just wanted to do that and pick that, because I want to make sure that every fan, when they see it, you know, they remember my career. And I think that sums up my career, and that sums up this building. It was a process. It was a beautiful process to be a part of. I think I visited Chicago about four times, and I think I stayed in probably about four hours each time. It was just a great collaborative process with the Miami Heat, with fine art studios, and also to myself and my family.”

At any rate, the statue of Wade will live forever as the first of its kind outside of Kaseya Center and there is no better person that gets the honor than the three-time champion.