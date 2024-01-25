Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni knows he has plenty to prove as the Eagles transition to the 2024 season

At their end of the season press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman had a whole lot to say, and that was to be expected, since the Eagles season ended following one of the most stunning second-half-of-the-season collapses we've ever seen from an NFL team. The Eagles, fresh off of a Super Bowl LVII appearance back in February 2023, started the season with a 10-1 record. Along with the San Francisco 49ers, the Eagles were one of the two favorites to win the NFC. But what followed was a 1-6 finish to the season which concluded with a 32-9 Wild Card Round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What's resulted since then is a whole lot of finger-pointing and many coaches on Sirianni's staff losing their jobs. Many expected that Sirianni too could be in danger of losing his job. However, that won't be the case. In the press conference, Roseman pointed out that in Sirianni's tenure, prior to the 1-6 conclusion to the season, the Eagles had won 26 of their previous 31 games, and claimed “it is hard to find a head coach in this league who has that record of success,” according to Zach Berman of AllPHLY.com. Even still, Sirianni isn't planning on taking the opportunity for granted. In his eyes, he needs to “re-prove” himself.

“We’ve got to re-prove ourselves,” Sirianni said during the press conference. “We’ve got to go prove it again. That’s how I feel right now. That’s how I’m attacking this off-season. That’s how I’m attacking this upcoming season as we get ready for it. Just hungry to be able to prove myself again to Mr. Lurie and the faith that he’s had in me and Howie and the faith he’s had in me and the rest of the team and the city.”

With new coordinators set to be hired on both sides of the ball, it raises the question of what Nick Sirianni's role will be. Sirianni explained it clearly:

“My job is to be the head coach of the team, not the head coach of the offense, not the head coach of the defense, not the head coach of the special teams, but be the head coach of the football team. So that’s building the culture. That’s making sure the culture is working with our five core values, are taking every day at a time.”

For two and a half seasons, it appeared as if the culture of the Philadelphia Eagles was rock solid, but the final seven games of the Eagles season showed that there were cracks in the foundation. Are those cracks beyond the point of repair? I don't think so. Philadelphia will be returning a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, and as Roseman stated, this is a team that has won at a high level recently.

It may be a period of transition for the Philadelphia Eagles, but don't get too carried away and prematurely count this team out in 2024.