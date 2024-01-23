After a brutal end to their 2023 season, the Philadelphia Eagles are letting offensive coordinator Brian Johnson go.

The Philadelphia Eagles are cleaning the house. After a disastrous 2023 season for the team, changes needed to be made to maintain their Super Bowl contender status. They already decided to let defensive coordinator Sean Desai go. Now, offensive coordinator Brian Johnson is following suit, as he won't be returning to the Eagles in 2024 per Jeff McLane.

“Brian Johnson won’t be returning to the #Eagles as offensive coordinator, NFL sources said, confirming

@RealDGunn. Nick Sirianni will have to replace both his OC and DC. Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter was mentioned as a possibility, but he won’t be among the top candidates, I’m being told.”

The Eagles lost both of their coordinators at the start of 2023 offseason. Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon both left for head coaching jobs with different teams. Johnson and Desai were both unable to mimic their predecessor's success. The Eagles' offense, in particular, became a massive talking point this season.

Last season, the Eagles had one of the most potent offenses in the league. An elite rushing attack paired with their vertical threats meant stopping Philly was like picking your own poison. Now, we're seeing the fact that the 2022 offense was authored by Steichen. Steichen found great results in Indianapolis as well, while Johnson's bizarrely conservative playcalling gave Philly limited chances to score.

Philly will now try to find an offensive coordinator that can maximize their offense. This offense simply has too many weapons to be as bad as they were last season. Their 11-5 record is extremely misleading, as many of their wins were way-too-close games against teams beneath them.