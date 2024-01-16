The Eagles had a horrendous Wild Card thanks to these guys!

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a devastating loss in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL season, falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As the dust settles on their playoff exit, it's time to dissect the game and identify the key factors that led to their defeat. From missed tackles to critical errors, the Eagles' performance left much to be desired. Of course, the responsibility for this disappointing outcome rests on the shoulders of several individuals. In this article, we will delve into the Eagles' shortcomings and pinpoint the personnel most to blame for their untimely playoff exit.

Enormous Letdown

Following last season's remarkable performance, where the Eagles emerged as one of the most formidable teams, this year's squad transformed into a profound disappointment in a single night. They etched themselves into NFL history as the first team to falter after a promising 10-1 start. It all culminated in a demoralizing 32-9 defeat against the upstart Buccaneers. The emotional toll is palpable; frustration and disappointment linger. The urge to assign blame is strong.

Here we will look at the Philadelphia Eagles who are most to blame for their Wild Card loss vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jalen Hurts

Glancing at the stat sheet might lead one to believe that star QB Jalen Hurts had a commendable performance. However, a deeper analysis reveals that Hurts struggled to elevate the Eagles' offense from its stagnancy. Apart from connecting with DeVonta Smith on an impressive deep pass, Hurts' overall impact was limited. The safety he conceded in the third quarter proved detrimental. It extended the Buccaneers' lead to two scores and set the stage for an additional touchdown on the subsequent drive. The pivotal play, originating from the Eagles' 14-yard line, underscored a significant lapse in situational awareness from the usually reliable quarterback.

Even earlier in the game, Hurts failed to protect Kenneth Gainwell. This resulted in a six-yard loss. While in the regular season, such moments might be forgivable, the playoffs demand a different level of commitment. The 2023 season saw Hurts' regression, necessitating a concerted effort to realign his performance in the upcoming 2024 season. In a surprising turn of events, Baker Mayfield outperformed Jalen Hurts. Mayfield had 337 yards, three touchdowns, and a flawless quarterback rating of 119.

The narrative surrounding James Bradberry's decline has become repetitive. Dwelling on it feels akin to kicking someone while they're down. He just played badly in this game, too. While he has experienced off years before, this time the scrutiny intensifies as he wears an Eagles jersey. Sadly, financial constraints make Bradberry too expensive to release. This is compounded by a dismal performance in the 2023-2024 season. With a substantial cap hit and considerable dead cap money, the cornerback owes the Eagles a significant turnaround.

Linebackers

The Eagles' linebacker situation in the 2023 season prompts a reevaluation of the organizational values concerning the position. Despite not heavily investing in linebackers, the team found itself relying on Nick Morrow and Zach Cunningham. The former did not make the initial roster and the latter joined in August. The repercussions were evident, with unexpected players like Cade Otton exploiting the defense. The season's struggles may lead Eagles' general manager Howie Roseman to reconsider the team's approach to linebacker recruitment and allocation of resources in the future.

Coaching

A glaring issue for the Eagles throughout the season was subpar coaching. Not surprisingly, this manifested in their playoff loss. The team's defense has long been plagued by issues, signaling the need for a new defensive coordinator. And yes, Nick Sirianni led the Eagles to the Super Bowl last year. However, the team's late-season collapse and embarrassing playoff losses have raised questions about his future as head coach. The coming weeks promise to be intriguing as the organization contemplates potential changes and improvements.

“I didn’t know he was going anywhere.” -Jalen Hurts when asked if he wants Nick Sirianni as HC next season (via @NFLonCBS)

pic.twitter.com/ba79I9tXEv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 16, 2024

Anticipated Changes

Adjustments are on the horizon. The path forward for the Eagles is unclear, though. This leaves fans and analysts alike wondering where the team should initiate the process of renewal. Sure, recommendations for salary management and constructing a more competitive roster are offered. However, the specifics of the organizational missteps are astonishing. As the Eagles navigate a precarious offseason, marked by a disheartening string of losses, potential changes may extend beyond player personnel. We might even bid head coach Nick Sirianni adieu. Speculation looms regarding available coaching talents such as Jim Harbaugh and Bill Belichick. This adds another layer of uncertainty to an organization bracing for significant transformations in the wake of a tumultuous season.

Looking Ahead

In the wake of the Philadelphia Eagles' disheartening Wild Card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a comprehensive examination reveals a multifaceted breakdown. From Jalen Hurts' inconsistent performance to James Bradberry's regression, the shortcomings extend to coaching decisions and the linebacker position. As the Eagles confront the aftermath of this playoff defeat, crucial offseason adjustments beckon. The challenges are manifold. They need to revitalize the offense and address financial constraints with underperforming players. They may even need to potentially reassess coaching personnel. The NovaCare Complex is poised for a period of introspection and decision-making that will shape the trajectory of the Eagles in the upcoming seasons. The road to redemption demands a thorough recalibration and strategic realignment for a franchise eager to regain its competitive edge in the NFL.