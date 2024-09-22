After letting go of a very winnable Monday Night Football home opener last weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles are looking for a bounce back against the New Orleans Saints, who have run roughshod over the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys in the first two weeks of the season.

Thus far, the Eagles and Saints have been able to get little going offensively, with the Eagles hanging onto a 7-6 lead with just under 10 minutes to go in the game. But what's far more troubling than the offensive ineptitude through three quarters is the injury that Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith suffered early in the 4th quarter.

After taking this scary hit — which, ridiculously, was not called a penalty — players from both Philadelphia and New Orleans circled around Smith as he was being tended to by the Eagles medical staff.

It wasn't long after DeVonta Smith got drilled that he was ruled out of the game, already diagnosed with a concussion.

Philadelphia was already playing without AJ Brown, who also missed the Eagles MNF loss to the Falcons six days ago. Before being knocked out of the game, Smith had hauled in 7 receptions for 79 yards.