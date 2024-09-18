The New Orleans Saints offense has been steamrolling their opponents to start the season. Dennis Allen has found quite a way for Derek Carr to get into the proper spots such that his signal-caller has ample time to operate in the pocket. Their 44-19 win against the Dallas Cowboys was an absolute show of decimation but it was still not enough to notch an all-time record that Drew Brees and Co. held.

Derek Carr's Saints notched 91 points in their first two wins against the Cowboys and Carolina Panthers. This makes them tied for the fourth-most points scored by a team in the same span of time in NFL history, per NFL 345. The 1971 Cowboys were the other squad that did the same as them with Roger Staubach leading the charge. ‘

The three other squads ahead of the Dennis Allen-led squad are the 1920 Rock Island Independents which scored 93 points. Tied for the second-most points are the Saints back in 2009, thanks to some man named Drew Brees who was a fantastic signal caller. Finally, the record-holder up to this day is the 1968 Raiders who scored 95 points through their first two games.

Saints trample the Cowboys in Week 2

The Cowboys' secondary and even defensive line looked like they were being toyed around when they faced Dennis Allen's air attack. Despite being picked off and sacked at least once each, the Saints still dominated their opponents as the game ended with a 44-19 scoreline.

To put how dominant this was into perspective, Dennis Allen's squad notched an average gain of 7.7 yards per play. This led to a massive 432 total yards in the game which would have overwhelmed any opponent that came in their way. This blazing start might get tested once again as the Saints face the win-hungry Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3. So, will they come out with an insane win again?