A chorus of boos rained down on the field as the clock hit zero at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night, marking a 22-21 loss for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Atlanta Falcons.

Boos from Philadelphia fans aren’t unusual, but these felt warranted. This wasn't just any one-point loss for the Eagles. Philadelphia had a six-point lead with under two minutes to play, only to squander it in just over a minute.

The Falcons (1-1) entered Philadelphia with a lot to prove after a poor Week 1 performance. Meanwhile, the Eagles (1-1), who had an extra day of rest after beating a strong Green Bay Packers team in Brazil, seemed to have momentum on their side heading into Monday Night Football.

This only accentuates the Eagles' loss to the Falcons. It was setting up to be a solid win, but it turned into a brutal loss. This could be the type of game that Philadelphia looks back on with regret later in the season. But for now, the finger-pointing begins.

Nick Sirianni chooses to go for it on fourth down in the first quarter

The Eagles had an opportunity to take an early lead but ended up suffering a turnover on downs. A 55-yard, 10-play drive resulted in nothing after coach Nick Sirianni decided to go for it on fourth-and-4 from the Falcons' nine-yard line. It was a bold decision that didn’t pay off and eventually came back to bite them, as they lost by just one point. Interestingly, it was the only failed fourth down the Eagles had all night; they were 2-for-3 on the evening.

Saquon Barkley can't hold onto ball, bad play-call

Everything was set up for Philadelphia to walk away with a victory on Monday night. With 5:42 remaining in regulation, the Eagles made a huge stop on fourth-and-1 from Atlanta's 39-yard line in what seemed like the Falcons last attempt. The Eagles then methodically moved down the field, milking the clock to keep the Falcons from getting the ball back.

The Eagles covered 29 yards in 3:59 on 11 plays. However, a crucial third-and-3 call ended up deciding the entire game. A first down or touchdown would have sealed the win, but Philadelphia chose to throw an out route to Saquon Barkley instead of running the ball to, at the very least, eat more clock. Barkley couldn’t secure the catch, which stopped the clock and forced the Eagles to kick a field goal to go up 21-15.

While it's hard to be too upset with Barkley, who had 116 yards from scrimmage, a lot of the blame falls on the play call. It’s something Sirianni and Eagles' offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, is both bound to get flack for. If it had worked, he'd be showered with praise. Instead, the criticism has begun. But that's something Barkley should have came up with.

Vic Fangio deserves blame

Vic Fangio’s first game as the Eagles' defensive coordinator at home didn’t end well. For most of the night, his defense kept the Falcons in check, allowing just one touchdown and a total of 15 points. But none of that will be remembered in the Philadelphia papers on Tuesday morning after the way Monday night's game ended.

It took the Falcons just six plays and 1:05 to go 70 yards and score the game-winning touchdown. Only once during the drive were the Falcons forced into a third-down situation. When they converted it for the touchdown, it was only their second third-down conversion out of nine attempts on the night.

A rusty Kirk Cousins looked untouchable during the drive, thanks to the Eagles' inability to put any pressure on him. He missed only one pass attempt, going 5-for-6. Plus, the Eagles' pass coverage allowed Falcons receivers to be wide open with plenty of space, including Drake London's go-ahead touchdown. This was an all-around poor ending for the Eagles, filled with questionable coaching decisions.