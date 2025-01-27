The Philadelphia Eagles are not forgetful towards what happened in Super Bowl 57 when they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

That matchup featured battle that went down to the wire, seeing high-level performances from quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes. However, the Chiefs put the last points on the board as the Eagles failed to score in the final drive of the game.

Having clinched their spot in Super Bowl 59 after beating the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game, the Eagles awaited the winner of the AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. That game was up for grabs at the end, but Kansas City got the crucial stop on defense to keep Buffalo at bay, winning 32-29.

Knowing they will have a rematch against the Chiefs, the Eagles published a three-word tweet that made their thoughts on the matchup very clear.

“Run it back,” they said.

How Eagles enter Super Bowl 59 matchup against Chiefs

The Eagles will have their hands full on containing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, but they at least have the talent needed to give their opponents trouble as well.

Philadelphia showcased strong performances throughout the regular season, finishing with a 14-3 record. They maintained that form in the playoffs, beating the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, and Commanders.

Not only did they keep the star core of Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown together, but they elevated with the addition of running back Saquon Barkley from the New York Giants. Barkley had the best season of his career to date, gaining up to 2,005 rushing yards while scoring 13 touchdowns.

Throughout the 2024 regular season, they showcased a top 10 offense in the league, they ranked second in rushing yards per game, third in total rushing touchdowns scored, seventh in points per game, and eighth in total yards per game.

Their defense also improved significantly. They boasted the best scoring defense, giving up the least total yards allowed per game, the second-least total rushing touchdowns allowed, and the eighth-least total touchdowns allowed.

Philadelphia has the opportunity to stop Kansas City from completing a three-peat. It's an achievement that hasn't been done in the NFL; the last time it was done in a U.S. sport was the NBA with the 2000-02 Los Angeles Lakers.

The Eagles prepare for their rematch against the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, taking place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9.