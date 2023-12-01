After 49ers star Deebo Samuel called Eagles player James Bradberry "trash," A.J. Brown opens up with his thoughts on the situation.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was asked Friday about San Franscico 49ers pass-catcher Deebo Samuel calling fellow teammate James Bradberry “trash” after the NFC Championship game last season. Brown downplayed the comments saying that Samuel is “just having fun” as the two teams face off this Sunday according to John Clark of NBC Philadelphia.

“I don’t think Deebo means any harm. He’s just having fun. I don’t think it’s a shot at Bradberry. That’s just how he talks,” Brown said. “He’s a big kid.”

“I don’t think Deebo means any harm. He’s just having fun. I don’t think it’s a shot at Bradberry. That’s just how he talks. He’s a big kid.” -AJ Brown laughs off Deebo Samuel calling James Bradberry trash. AJ and Deebo are friends. Eagles 49ers 2 days away! pic.twitter.com/tmIOkYA8UH — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 1, 2023

Brown has been one of the best receivers in the league since his trade to the Eagles and has been enjoying a very productive season. He has 73 catches for 1,050 yards to go along with seven touchdowns as his connection and rapport with quarterback Jalen Hurts has been strong.

Samuel was asked by the media this week ahead of the Week 13 clash if he regrets what he said about Bradberry, he responded with “I don't regret nothing I say.” For the 49ers playmaker, he currently has 34 catches for 474 yards and a touchdown while through the ground, he has 138 yards and three scores.

The Eagles defensive back in Bradberry responded to the comments and while he acknowledged he doesn't like hearing that, it doesn't matter to him at the end of the day according to NBC Philadelphia.

“Of course, I don’t necessarily like what he said,” Bradberry said. “I wish he would have used a better word to describe my play. But it is what it is. At the end of the day, all I can do is control my work ethic and what I do day to day.”

Bradberry is used to negative comments

Bradberry was further asked if negative comments like that have ever effected his level of play. The Eagles star would respond that he's been playing the game of football for most of his life and that he's dealt with it many times.

“You know what, I’ve been playing football since I was 8,” he said. “I’m 30 now so I’ve been playing roughly 22 years of my life. I’ve had people say negative things about me in the past. When I was coming out of high school, people said I couldn’t do it,” Bradberry said. “When I was in college, I was transferring, people said I couldn’t play corner because I was playing safety originally. And then coming into the league, people said I couldn’t do certain things.”

Part of that thought process for Bradberry came from being in the NFL for a long time, but as the defensive star said, the negativity doesn't “bother” him. He instead lets the level of play determine his worth in the league.

“I got drafted in the second round. It’s my eighth year in the league. So, really, negative comments don’t really bother me like that. I try not to let it get to me,” Bradberry said. “I just try to control my work ethic and lining up on Sunday and whatever cards I have, I’m gonna play them. And let the product speak for itself.”

The Eagles and the 49ers have a long history between each other and another chapter will take place this Sunday. Philadelphia comes into this game with a whopping 10-1 record despite being the home underdogs in term of betting odds for this game.