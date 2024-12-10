The Philadelphia Eagles are having an excellent 2024 season. Philadelphia is 11-2 heading into Week 15 and has already clinched a playoff spot in the NFC. But that doesn't mean everything is perfect around the team facility. There is brewing tension between Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and WR AJ Brown.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers cannot believe that the Eagles have internal issues. He suggested a possible NSFW solution to the problem.

“Receivers want the ball all the time, quarterbacks are trying to get them the ball, but shoot they’re 11-2 they have to figure that thing out because it’s hard to win in this league,” Rodgers said on Tuesday via the Pat McAfee Show. “They’ve won 11 damn games and maybe you shouldn’t be at each other like that all the time. Shoot I don’t know what is going on over there, I’ve got respect for all those guys. But you get a veteran guy in there who is a little scary, who can sit them both down and say, you shut the f—k up , you shut the f—k up, okay this is what’s going on and get this s—t sorted out.”

It makes sense that Rodgers does not understand why Eagles players may be upset with one another. Rodgers and the Jets are only 3-10 and would love to be in the Eagles' shoes right now.

The source of the drama was an interview AJ Brown gave after Sunday's win over the Panthers. Brown claimed he was frustrated when he slammed his helmet on the bench during the game. He also said the offense needs more passing plays to improve.

As long as the Eagles keep winning games, they've got plenty of time to iron out their issues.

Donovan McNabb, Terrell Owens have social media spat about Eagles drama

Ironically, the rumored tension between Brown and Hurts has spawned even more controversy for two different Eagles legends.

Former Eagles QB Donovan McNabb addressed those Hurts-Brown rumors on Monday.

“It's two grown men. If you got an issue, you come to me,” McNabb said per 94WIP Sports Radio. “Let's not go through the media[…]because now it blows up and[…]now what you said is out there in front of everybody.”

This prompted a harsh response from Terrell Owens.

“Now this is interesting is coming from you,” Owens said via social media. “Not how I interpreted it but funny thing is, I agree with you on the idea of if you have issue with someone that you go to them and not the media.”

Owens suggested that McNabb should have followed his own advice during his professional career.

“But here’s the thing I ‘never’ had an issue with you but it’s known that you had an issue with me,” Owens continued. “So maybe you should’ve taken your advice here. Oh yeh…And we might have won Super 39 but that’s another story for another day.”

Hopefully the Eagles can brush all of these narratives aside and make a deep playoff run this winter.

Next up for the Eagles is a Week 15 matchup against the Steelers.