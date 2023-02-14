The Philadelphia Eagles fell just short of their title aspirations on Sunday as they lost 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. On Tuesday, star wideout AJ Brown even admitted he knew there was a chance the Birds would lose after a controversial decision late in the third quarter.

With the Eagles up 24-21, Nick Sirianni opted to kick a field goal on fourth and six instead of go for it with his team on the 15-yard line. Considering how well Jalen Hurts was playing and the confidence of this group all season long, the decision drew criticism, especially because Sirianni risked it in a similar situation only a few plays before.

“When we went up 27-21, I knew deep down there was probably a chance we were going to lose,” Brown said, via Howard Eskin of WIP.

Would it have turned out to be a different outcome if the Eagles scored a TD rather than settle for three points? Probably. But, you still couldn’t have counted out Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who are resilient as anyone.

While Philly is surely hanging their heads still after leaving it all out on the field, AJ Brown should be proud of his campaign. After the blockbuster trade last offseason, the WR went on to collect 88 catches for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Eagles, serving as one of Hurts’ most reliable weapons downfield.

The future is bright for the Birds. With two first-round picks in April’s draft and a solid core, there is no doubt they will be at this stage again in the near future.