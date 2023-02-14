In Super Bowl 57, the Philadelphia Eagles made a heroic attempt but just fell short, 38-35. In order to secure a better outcome moving forward, the Eagles are seeking to enhance and make improvements throughout the summer. Keep in mind that general manager Howie Roseman was in charge of assembling what was widely regarded as one of the NFL’s most comprehensive rosters in 2023. Of course, there are going to be more obstacles to overcome in the months ahead. He has to put in the effort to strengthen the group in preparation for the upcoming season. Here we’ll look at the biggest need that the Eagles must address in the 2023 NFL offseason.

During the offseason, the Eagles will evaluate their roster and free agents. Head coach Nick Sirianni and GM Roseman will decide whom to keep, let go, and bring in to maintain success and make another Super Bowl run. The team inevitably has to face significant changes. They have many upcoming free agents, including top players in rushing yards, touchdowns, and key defenders. With limited cap space, the Eagles must make the most of their four draft picks, including the 10th overall pick. Key players set to hit free agency, including CB James Bradberry, DT Fletcher Cox, and OT Andre Dillard, may leave significant holes. This will require the team to work hard in the offseason.

Check out our pick for the biggest need that the Philadelphia Eagles must address in the 2023 NFL offseason.

Eagles’ major offseason fixes in 2023

1. Get an elite linebacker

The Eagles risk losing key free agent TJ Edwards, who led the team with 159 tackles. Philly may not match high offers, so the Eagles should look for potential replacements. One such player is veteran linebacker Lavonte David. Keep in mind that he co-led the Buccaneers in tackles and sacks. The 33-year-old David may prioritize a Super Bowl win before retiring, making the Eagles an appealing choice with long-term potential. The team should consider David a prime target, especially since Edwards is expected to depart.

The Eagles can also address their linebacker needs through the draft, with Clemson’s Trenton Simpson as an ideal prospect. Simpson stands out for his all-around game, size, and versatility. He can play various positions. With two first-round picks, the Eagles have a good chance of acquiring Simpson.

2. Keep that D-Line stout

Despite zero sacks in the Super Bowl, the Eagles had the best defensive line in the NFL. To maintain their success and return to the Super Bowl in 2024, they need to keep their key defensive linemen. These include Brandon Graham, Javon Hargrave, and Fletcher Cox.

Graham, who has been with the team since 2010, had a career-best 11 sacks last season. Although he is turning 35 in April, he still has a critical role on the defense. Hargrave, who just turned 30, had 11 sacks last season. He is graded as the third-best pass-rushing defensive tackle in the NFL. Meanwhile, Cox has spent his entire 10-year career with the Eagles and had seven sacks last season. Although he is weaker against the run, he is still a significant pass-rush threat. The team may sign him as a sub-package role player, as they did after cutting him in the 2022 offseason.

H3. Keep or get an elite RB

The Eagles running game is one of their best weapons. They have to keep it that way next season. This means retaining star RB Miles Sanders or acquiring another elite RB. Sanders had a breakout season in 2022, with 1,269 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 17 games. While the Eagles may consider re-signing him, they have Kenneth Gainwell available to step up, too. If Sanders does leave, the Eagles could look to add rookie RB Bijan Robinson as a dual-threat weapon. He is elusive and has good acceleration in the open field.