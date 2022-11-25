Published November 25, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

3 – that’s how Philadelphia Eagles superstar wide receiver A.J. Brown felt on Friday on a scale of 1-10 after missing the team’s Wednesday practice with an illness. Per the man himself via Philadelphia Inquirer beat writer Josh Tolentino, Brown had a “terrible” Thanksgiving because he spent the whole day in bed, and though he returned to practice on Friday, he did so without anything in his stomach.

Can an NFL player play in such a situation? Brown is going to try, as he told Tolentino that he will be active on Sunday, but in order to do so, he’ll need to “multiple IVs and also get as much rest as possible tonight and tomorrow leading up to Sunday’s game vs. Packers,” according to Tolentino.

Facing off against one of the better passing defenses in the NFL in Week 12, ranking fourth in passing yards allowed with a superstar cornerback to boot in Jaire Alexander, the Eagles will need a strong outside presence like Brown to help even the odds across the board and give Philly’s spread-heavy offense a chance to spread the wealth and keep things interesting. If Brown is limited or ultimately unable to go, one would assume Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry will double down on defending the run while shadowing Alexander on DeVonta Smith for the brunt of the game in order to stifle his ability to keep the offense potent.

So Brown, get well soon, as the Philadelphia Eagles really need you and Thanksgiving food tastes just as good a few days later.