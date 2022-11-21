Published November 21, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

After dropping a stunner to the Washington Commanders on their home turf in Week 10, the Philadelphia Eagles are no longer the NFL’s lone undefeated team.

I know, talk about a bummer, right? Fortunately, at 8-1, the Eagles still had the best record in football, and that honor remains heading into Week 12, as Nick Sirianni‘s squad was able to secure a comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts in spectacular fashion to place another notch in the win column.

Though it wasn’t always easy, and definitely wasn’t pretty, the Birds walked into Frank Reich’s former house, looked Jeff Saturday in the eyes, and secured yet another win in yet another way. In a sport that doesn’t give points for aesthetic pleasure, Philly’s offense rallied around their quarterback, everyone rallied around their defense, and the Eagles are now one step closer to winning the division, securing a first week Bye, and having a long and fruitful playoff run.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive grade – B

In Week 11, the Eagles’ offense was bad… at least until it wasn’t. Facing off against an uber-green head coach with a seeming mandate to control time of possession, the Eagles consistently gave drives away without putting points on the board, scoring just three points in the first half and 10 before the penultimate drive.

Through the air, the Eagles really missed Dallas Goedert. After establishing himself as one of the team’s top passing targets, the Eagles struggled to pick up yards in the middle of the field where Goedert typically shines, with his replacements, Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra, combining for just one catch for seven yards. With Goedert on IR, the Eagles are going to have to figure out a way to replace his production, be that with A.J. Brown playing more in the slot, or more four-receiver sets with Zach Pascal filling a hybrid role as a blocking receiver.

And on the ground? Well, Jalen Hurts led the team in rushing attempts and yards – need I say more?

Standout performer – Jalen Hurts

For much of the game, it would have been unimaginable to give hurts the moniker of “standout player,” but goodness gracious, that final offensive drive was truly a star-making performance, as Charles Davis mentioned on commentary. Though he was sacked three times, fumbled twice, and finished out the game with a 1 at the beginning of his passing total, Hurts made a crucial connection to Brown on second and 25, was smart enough to target Miles Sanders down the field when he had a linebacker on him, even if it resulted in a flag instead of a huge connection, and then played a big role in rushing into the endzone for the go-ahead touchdown.

No, he didn’t throw for 350 yards, and yes, he ran the ball more in Week 11 than any other game of the season aside from Week 1 but in the end, Hurts got his team the lead heading into the final drive of the game, and in the end, the defense held.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive grade – B

Stoop me if you’ve heard this one before, but the Eagles’ defense was bad… at least until it wasn’t. Tested early by Jonathan Taylor, Jonathan Gannon’s defense looked better with Lindell Joseph in the middle but still struggled to slow down the power rusher from Wisconsin, allowing 84 yards on 22 carries to Taylor alone.

Fortunately, the passing defense wasn’t as easily picked on, as Matt Ryan only connected on 23 of his 32 passes for 213 yards and no touchdowns. When the game was on the line, and the Eagles were down by 1, the entire City of Brotherly Love put their trust in Gannon’s D to secure a stop. While it wasn’t always pretty, it did just that.

Standout performers – Ndamukong Suh and Lindell Joseph

On paper, there are members of the Eagles’ defense who probably deserve more acclaim than the duo of Suh and Joseph, namely C.J. Gardner-Johnson, T.J. Edwards, and Brandon Graham, but goodness gracious, the veteran defensive tackles have been on the Eagles’ roster for less than a week, and they’re already making plays for the team, combining for seven tackles, including a solo tackle each, and combining to sack Matt Ryan once. Joseph looked better in the middle of the defense more than any other option the team has utilized in place of Jordan Davis, even if he wasn’t a magical fix in the middle of the defense, and Suh provided versatility around him, playing in the four-man front and getting some push for his efforts. While neither play looks like they’ll become a star in South Philly, they look like useful cogs in a defense that could use them.