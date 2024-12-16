Following the “do AJ Brown and Jalen Hurts like each other?” drama earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles delivered a strong performance with a 27-13 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With the Eagles tied 3-3 against the Steelers on Sunday, they faced a second-and-goal at the 5-yard line late in the first quarter. Hurts dropped back and connected with Brown in the end zone for a touchdown. The pair then celebrated with a synchronized dance.

The bond between Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown seems to be solid. “That was our moment to tell everybody to shut up,” Brown said, putting an end to all the rumors about a feud between him and Hurts.

After Philadelphia Eagles teammate Brandon Graham suggested earlier in the week that Hurts and Brown were feuding, things had been a bit tense. Graham later walked back his comments and issued an apology, while Hurts and Brown reassured their teammates that everything was fine.

Though these were positive developments, it wasn’t until this game that the quarterback-receiver duo was seen back on the field together.

All is well between AJ Brown and Jalen Hurts after all

Despite the off-field drama, the Eagles' performance on the field remained unaffected. On Sunday night, their offense dominated, racking up 401 yards against the Steelers' defense.

Hurts revealed that he’s playing through a broken finger on his non-throwing hand, which affected his performance during Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Despite the injury, Hurts was able to step up and help lift a struggling passing game, guiding the team to their franchise-record 10th consecutive win and overcoming a week of distractions.

The Eagles quarterback completed 25 of 32 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns. As long as the Eagles keep winning, no one will care about the noise. Hurts can brush off the criticism, as long as he continues playing at the level he did against Pittsburgh.

It's sunny with the Philadelphia Eagles

It was precisely what wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith were hoping for. Both had voiced their dissatisfaction with the passing game after last week's narrow victory over the Carolina Panthers, where Hurts ended with only 108 yards passing, his third straight game under 180 yards.

Brown and Smith each surpassed 100 yards, marking the fourth time they've achieved this feat together, setting a new record for the most 100-yard games by a receiving duo in Eagles history.

The Eagles’ season got off to a rocky start, with a 2-2 record that led some fans to call for head coach Nick Sirianni’s dismissal. However, they swiftly regained momentum and have since become an unstoppable force. Since that early setback, they’ve rattled off 10 consecutive wins.

With a 12-2 record, the Eagles are tied for the best mark in the NFC alongside the Detroit Lions, who recently suffered their second loss of the season to the Buffalo Bills. The Eagles’ impressive win streak includes victories over top teams such as the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Commanders, and now the Pittsburgh Steelers.